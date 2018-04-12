Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut Kedarnath gets a new producer, shoot to resume

The shooting of Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut film Kedarnath, that had been stalled for a long time owing to differences between filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and co--producer KriArj Entertainment over payment of dues, will soon be back on the floors in Mumbai. Kapoor has now joined hands with Ronnie Screwvala and his production house, RSVP, for the film.

Sushant and Sara had completed the first schedule of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand and with the new producers on board, next leg of the shoot will resume later this month in Mumbai.

Kedarnath faces legal troubles: Sara Ali Khan’s debut in jeopardy as producer-director-actor fight

“After Kai Po Che, Kedarnath will be our next venture together... Ronnie is an exemplary leader and I feel invigorated that he has stepped in and reinforced his faith in me. Just being in the room with Ronnie is a privilege, making a movie with him is an honour,” Abhishek said in a press statement.

Earlier this year, after Sara and Sushant completed the first schedule of Kedarnath, reports claimed that producers KriArj Entertainment had filed a suit against Kapoor for delaying production and misbehaviour.

The movie was being jointly made by KriArj Entertainment, T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures and director Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In The Sky Pictures (GITS). RSVP has now stepped in, hinting at a final exit for KriArj.

Follow @htshowbiz for more