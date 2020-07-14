Sara Ali Khan’s driver tests positive for Covid-19, actor informs her family and other staff have tested negative

bollywood

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 07:46 IST

Sara Ali Khan has said she and her family members have tested negative for Covid-19 after her driver tested positive for it. The actor shared a note to inform her followers on Instagram.

In her Instagram post, she said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was promptly alerted about it and the driver has been moved to the quarantine centre. Her note read, “I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!”

Sara Ali Khan at Saif Ali Khan’s house on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Saif Ali Khan’s house. (Varinder Chawla)

Sara and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were recently spotted at their father Saif Ali Khan’s house on Sunday. The two had arrived for a small family get-together over the weekend and were also joined by aunt Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The siblings were seen stepping into a white SUV as they left for their own house on Sunday. It is not confirmed if he was the same driver who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans as he battles Covid-19, says their love took away the ‘darkness of my loneliness’

Sara lives with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. She had recently shared a picture with Amrita as they documented the day out on Instagram. In the pictures posted by the Kedarnath actor, the mother-daughter duo are seen twinning in multi-coloured Anarkali suits.

In one of the pictures, the two are seen sitting on a couch posing while the other one is a selfie featuring the two wearing attractive designer masks. “Mommy’s Day Out #twinning #winning,” Sara wrote in the caption.

Follow @htshowbiz for more