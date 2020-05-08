Satish Kaushik on response to his song When Life Gives U A Banana: Never thought it will go viral

bollywood

Updated: May 08, 2020 18:33 IST

In these Covid-19 times of “despair, sadness , sense of loss everywhere”, Satish Kaushik’s new song When Life Gives U A Banana, is intended to spread positivity. The actor-filmmaker, who has lent his voice to the track, expresses gratitude for all the “love and smiles” the song has garnered, and says he and the song’s lyricist Rashmi Virag, are planning a few more such numbers.

“Rashmi Virag and I have been thinking of making such happy songs since the last five to six months. I had recorded this song earlier and was thinking of shooting it when this lockdown happened… While talking to him one of these days, I said, ‘Why not release this song now? This is the time when we should make people feel better’. But I never thought that this song would go viral,” he says.

Kaushik had shot the video for this song at home with help from his seven-year-old daughter Vanshika, who as he jokes, knows “how to handle smartphones” better than him.

“We decided to keep the focus on my face because this song doesn’t need other visuals. Also, Rashmi Virag felt that my face on screen makes many people laugh, and I guess that’s true given the kind of characters I have played on screen,” he laughs.

Initially, Kaushik wasn’t ready to sing. “I was like, ‘Mujhse gaana bhi gavaoge ab... nahi hoga. But then Rashmi Virag convinced me saying these are fun, slice-of-life songs… Many who have said nice things about the track have also liked my singer avatar,” says the actor.

Kaushik released this song on social media and his YouTube channel. He and Virag of Muskurane ki wajah tum ho (CityLights ;2014) fame also plan to rope in other singers for their upcoming numbers.

On the work front, Kaushik has finished shooting for his upcoming films and directorial. He was working on a web show, was in talks for other films and was deciding his next directorial venture before a lockdown was implemented and work went on hold due to the pandemic.

He says, “There’s so much to think about, but most importantly, praying for everyone’s safety…We would keep churning out such happy songs for all,” says Kaushik, who is spending time with his daughter, and also enjoys chatting with old pals Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and others these days.