Satyameva Jayate first look: Why is Manoj Bajpayee pointing a gun at John Abraham?

John Abraham is on a roll. After Parmanu, he will soon be seen in another patriotic drama Satyameva Jayate. The film, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, will also have Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The film will be produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Nikhhil Advani.

The first look of Satyameva Jayate was released on Thursday, and it shows Manoj Bajpayee pointing a gun at John Abraham. Though it has a very ‘Aiyaary’ feel to it, but their characters from the film haven’t been revealed yet.

Satyameva Jayate is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, 2018.

Aiyaary, which released in February this year, saw Manoj Bajpayee playing a secret service agent who is at loggerheads with Sidharth Malhotra, a rogue agent. John Abraham is ready to enthral his fans with Parmanu as well. A new poster of the film was released on Wednesday and it shows John Abraham as an army officer.

Parmanu is an ode to the Indian army and scientists, who despite being ordinary people, accomplished truly extraordinary feats in the face of adversity. It salutes, celebrates and truly embraces the slogan- Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan. While the premise of the film is based on true events, the characters are fictitious.

Parmanu was scheduled to release on December 8, last year. Its release date got pushed to February 23, 2018 and then to April 6. But the film, based on the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran in 1998, didn’t hit the screens because of an altercation between the producers.

It will finally release on May 4, 2018.