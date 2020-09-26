e-paper
Sayani Gupta: An Emmy nomination does not make any difference to your career in India

Sayani Gupta: An Emmy nomination does not make any difference to your career in India

Actor Sayani Gupta hopes that she can attend the International Emmy awards with the Four More Shots Please! team, including co-stars Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. 

bollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2020 18:33 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Sayani Gupta's show Four More Shots Please! has bagged an International Emmy nomination for Best Comedy series.
Actor Sayani Gupta’s show Four More Shots Please! has bagged an International Emmy nomination for Best Comedy series.
         

It is not every day that a project you are a part of gets an International Emmy nominations, well for Sayani Gupta it has happened twice. The actor, whose web series Inside Edge received a nomination at the ceremony in 2018, this year it is her female-led web series Four More Shots Please! which has received a nod.

“People are more excited than I am,” exclaims Gupta. But the actor acknowledges the timing of it all. “It has come at a nice time, things are so bleak everywhere, for everyone, so it is a nice happy news. We haven’t had a happy news in a long time. I am very glad,” she adds.

While this may be the second time for her, this time around the actor hopes she can attend the ceremony with the show’s teams, including actors Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. 
International Emmy's for the day's highlight! When a bunch of crazy talented ladies get together, there's no envelope too hard to push! With my three beauties @banij @maanvigagroo @iamkirtikulhari With all our romance and fights, we would conquer the next 25 seasons! The two incredible power house boss babes @rangitapritishnandy #ishitanandy @pritishnandycommunications The constant voice of encouragement @pritishnandy2018 The incredible writers @devikabhagat7 @misschamko Our amaze directors @directormenon @nupurasthana The biggest collaborator @nehapartimatiyani & her super team PS: This is the second Emmy Nomination after @insideedge season 1 All of this wouldn't be possible with the best Team at @amazonprime @aparnapurohit and her entire team @tamagn This is for the entire team! Thank you thank you!

“For Inside Edge we didn’t go, it was only Karan (Anshuman, director) and his family and Ritesh (Sidhwani, producer) and all. This time we all hope that if they let us we will all love to travel to New York and attend the show. I don’t know with the Covid situation. Let’s see,” she points out.

While it is a huge deal to get an international recognition such as this one even if it may be just a nomination, the 34-year-old says it does not make a huge difference career-wise.

“I don’t think it makes a huge difference in our country. It is cool, it is like a cool celebration kind of thing but in terms of career, I don’t think it is a big thing. It does not matter. It is not that people will start paying you more for being nominated for the Emmys. I don’t think it happens in the country,” adds Gupta.

However, the actor is happy to see how actors, writers and makers of OTT shows are getting international recognition. “Now OTT is not a way forward but the only way forward. It has shifted, it has revolutionized and I think it is going to stay for eternity now. Not to say that we do away with theatres, we all love the big screen but I do believe that especially with the lockdown now, the audience is extremely receptive to good content, you no longer need a star to pull them to content. Consuming and critiquing everything,” she concludes.

