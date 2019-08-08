Section 375 teaser: Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna present hard facts on rape convictions in India. Watch

bollywood

The first teaser for Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna’s Section 375 is out. The film is a courtroom drama that deals with rape cases in India and how the perpetrators often walk free.

Section 375 stars Richa and Akshaye as two lawyers pitted against each other in a rape case. The teaser begins with some hard number crunching. Richa, most likely representing the rape victim in the film, mentions how a woman is raped in India every 20 minutes. Akshaye says how India has a rate of 1.8 when it comes to rapes, that is 1.8 women raped in every 1 lakh women. Richa brings to light that the conviction rate is merely 25% in rape cases but Akshaye says it’s still much more than England’s 7% rate. When Richa says how the accused walk free in 75% cases, Akshaye says, “She uses the phrase ‘they walk free’. Your honour, can any man, having been accused of rape, ever walk free?”

Watch the teaser here:

The film also stars Rahul Bhat and Meera Chopra and is directed by Ajay Bahl. It will release on September 13. Announcing the news on his Twitter handle, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Release date finalized... Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha... Section375 to release on 13 Sept 2019... Costars Rahul Bhat and Meera Chopra... Directed by Ajay Bahl... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.”

This is the first time that the two actors are coming together to share screen space. The film went on floors on January 14 and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

Richa had earlier said that she is excited to play a lawyer for the first time. “I am excited to play a lawyer on screen for the first time. Everyone I am working with on this project, I have been a fan of,” Richa said in a statement. Talking about her co-star Akshaye, she said: “I love Akshaye Khanna as an actor and his last few outings have been amazing. I am happy to collaborate with director Ajay Behl too. I loved how nuanced BA Pass was... This is a great start to 2019 and I feel blessed to take on this firebrand character”.

