Shabana Azmi says she won’t be celebrating Holi this year, shares pics from 2019 party with Javed, Farhan Akhtar

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 17:31 IST

Actor Shabana Azmi has shared pictures from her Holi celebrations with husband Javed Akhtar from last year, adding that they will not be celebrating the festival of colours in 2020. She didn’t give a reason as to why they were abstaining from the celebrations, although the passing of her mother in 2019 could possibly be a reason.

Many people are also staying away from large public gatherings in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“From Holi last year at Janki Kutir ..A tradition started by Kaifi and Shaukat . Sabko Holi mubarak lekin is saal nahi mana rahe hain .. (Happy Holi to everyone, but we won’t be celebrating this year.)” the actor wrote on Twitter, alongside two pictures of herself, her husband, and his son, Farhan Akhtar, each of them covered in colours.

From Holi last year at Janki Kutir ..A tradition started by Kaifi and Shaukat . Sabko Holi mubarak lekin is saal nahi mana rahe hain .. pic.twitter.com/ueEivuL7RZ — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 10, 2020

Shabana and Javed’s annual Holi party has been a film industry tradition. The 2019 edition saw everyone from Zoya Akhtar to Farhan and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in attendance.

Shabana recently met with a serious road accident, following which she was hospitalised. After receiving initial treatment at MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai, Shabana was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Tabu, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, visited her at hospital. At the end of January, Javed gave a health update to Bollywood Hungama, and said, “Shabana is completely recovered now. She has been fully healed for some time now. But the doctors decided to keep her under observation in hospital for a few days extra and I completely agreed with them. She is now ready to return home.”

Bollywood’s Holi celebrations got underway this year at the Ambanis’ grand bash over the weekend. The party was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and several others. Actors such as Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have shared pictures from their own celebrations on social media.

