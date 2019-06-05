Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Eid, waves to legion of fans outside Mannat. See pics

As per tradition, actor Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans from the balcony of his Land’s End bungalow on the occasion of Eid on Wednesday. Dressed in a long-sleeved T-shirt and shorts, the actor waved to the sea of fans that was gathered outside his home, Mannat.

Unlike previous years, however, there was no sign of Shah Rukh’s youngest son, AbRam. Usually spotted by his father’s side on Eid, AbRam celebrated his sixth birthday a few days ago.

On Eid 2018, Shah Rukh had shared an Instagram picture of himself with AbRam, which he’d captioned, “Love is always only in the eyes… here’s all of ours to u on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone & may ur families be happy & healthy.” Sharing a tweet along with a picture of the thousands of fans outside his house, he had written, “Eid Mubarak to everyone. May Allah bless each and all with health and happiness. Thank u for coming home and making the celebrations every time so special. Love from my whole family to u.”

A few days ago, the actor was spotted at former politician Baba Siddique’s annual iftar party in Mumbai. Photos and videos from the bash showed Shah Rukh wearing tradition kurta-pyjamas, and enjoying the food and atmosphere. The party also saw Salman Khan and his family, including brothers Sohail and Arbaaz, and sisters Arpita and Alvira in attendance.

Shah Rukh has yet to announce a follow-up to the critical and commercial flop, Zero.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 18:13 IST