Shah Rukh Khan’ daughter Suhana shares pic with cousin Alia Chibba, explains why her head got cropped

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 13:05 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has shared a new picture on her Instagram Stories. Suhana posed for a glamourous photo with her cousin, Alia Chibba.

The photo showed Suhana in a blue and white dress, posing next to Alia, who wore a white top and dark pants. Suhana’s head, however, was partially cropped in the photo. Explaining the reason behind it she wrote, “My head’s cut off because I am too tall.” She added, “Miss u @aliachibba.”

Previously, Suhana had talked about she earlier felt insecure about her height and being dark and short. Calling for an end to colourism, she had written in an Instagram post, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”

“Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5”7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5”3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism,” she added.

On Wednesday, Suhana also celebrated Delhi Crime’s International Emmy win. She shared the clip from the awards show of the winning moment and added some tricolours to the post.

Suhana is the second child of Shah Rukh and his interior designer wife Gauri Khan. Her elder brother is Aryan and younger brother is AbRam. Suhana is enrolled in a film studies course at the New York University. She, too, wishes to be an actor liker her father.

