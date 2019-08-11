Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan look every bit the perfect king and queen in new pic of a ‘perfect moment’ from ad shoot

bollywood

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:33 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his interior decorator wife Gauri Khan will soon be seen together in another television commercial. Gauri shared a new picture from an upcoming ad on Instagram on Saturday.

The picture shows Shah Rukh and Gauri sitting in a pretty house and posing for the camera. The advertisement is for an upholstery brand. “A beautiful moment... a sneak preview from the sets of the new @ddecordiaries campaign. @iamsrk @dharma2pointo,” Gauri captioned the picture. Gauri is seen in a navy blue dress in the picture while Shah Rukh is seen in a light blue jacket and black pants.

The advert will be directed by Punit Malhotra of Student of the Year 2. He had earlier shared a picture with Gauri and Shah Rukh on Instagram. “Sometimes shoots can be just so much fun.. spent the last two days directing the most powerful and yet the most fun couple ever! Thank you @gaurikhan and @iamsrk for being so sweet and gracious! #ddecor @ddecordiaries @dharma2pointo,” he had captioned the picture.

Gauri recently opened the doors to her own home for a magazine cover story on Mannat. Casa Vogue clicked pictures of Gauri in her luxurious home, which were shared on social media.

Shah Rukh is currently in Melbourne for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He was honoured with another doctorate there and kicked off the festival’s 10th edition.

Shah Rukh, Gauri and their three kids--Aryan, Suhana and AbRam---recently enjoyed a vacation in Maldives. They shared pictures with each other and the kids on social media for their fans and followers.

