Shah Rukh Khan helps PhD student as her hair are caught in a coat and internet is in love again. Watch viral video

Shah Rukh Khan attended an event at La Trobe University to felicitate the winner of Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship. A video from the event is going viral.

bollywood Updated: Feb 27, 2020 09:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan helped the PhD winner when her hair was caught in her coat.
Shah Rukh Khan helped the PhD winner when her hair was caught in her coat.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently attended an event in Mumbai to felicitate the winner of an award, named after him, by La Trobe University. Titled Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship, it was awarded to a young female researcher from Thrissur, Kerala, Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi. She is working on farming practices through animal science, ecology and molecular studies.

A video from the event is going viral where SRK is seen helping the young girl as her hair get caught in her coat.

 

 

Speaking at the event, SRK said, “The evening is about Gopika and her family. She has been doing research on, broadly put, elephants. And now she is shifting over to bees. I should not even try to understand what she is doing, what is important is that she is doing PhD. I wish you the best and hope people get this opportunity.”

 

He also thanked Gopika’s family for educating their child “so much”. “He added, “And hopefully, you will be even prouder after this, than you already are, about your young daughter.” He also wished Gopika, “Do whatever you want to do and make the world a better place to live in.”

 

Chosen from over 800 Indian women, Gopika was awarded the four-year scholarship at a ceremony here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, the Bollywood star said, “I’m a staunch believer in education and I would like to congratulate Gopika. Way forward for everyone is educate and there’s never an end to education. Empowering and educating women is key and the world goes forward with educating women. I think education in India or anywhere else in the world is a step forward. I admire Gopika’s dedication and determination. This scholarship will enable her to travel to La Trobe in Melbourne, Australia where she will pursue her dreams of helping to improve India’s agriculture sector.”

Actor also spoke about importance of education, "There is never an end to education. I've come to realise the more I know, I figure out, the less I understand. It's very important to keep educating ourselves for the rest of our lives.”

