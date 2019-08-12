Shah Rukh Khan greets legions of fans outside Mannat on Eid, wishes ‘peace, patience, prosperity’ to all. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:40 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan conducted his annual ritual on the occasion of Eid, and greeted his fans, who had gathered outside his Mumbai house on Monday. The actor wore a grey sweatshirt, a pair of jeans, and sunglasses, as he waved to the crowd outside his house, Mannat.

Every year, hundreds of fans gather outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of SRK, who makes it a point to meet them, on Eid and on his birthday. Pictures of the event were shared online.

May today and every day hereafter bring peace of mind, patience in our hearts, prosperity in our actions and prayers of thankfulness for the gifts that we have. May you all be loving and loved all your lives. Eid Mubarak to everyone. pic.twitter.com/O87KQDbcPS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2019

Shah Rukh earlier in the day had taken to Twitter to post his message on the occasion of Eid. He’d written, “May today and every day hereafter bring peace of mind, patience in our hearts, prosperity in our actions and prayers of thankfulness for the gifts that we have. May you all be loving and loved all your lives. Eid Mubarak to everyone.”

Shah Rukh Khan conducts his annual Eid ritual. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shah Rukh had recently travelled to Australia, where he’d opened the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Also as part of the trip, the actor was conferred with an Honorary Degree, Doctor of Letters (honoris causa) by the Melbourne-based La Trobe University, in recognition of his efforts to support underprivileged children, fight for women’s empowerment through Meer Foundation and his achievements in the Indian entertainment industry.

Shah Rukh had taken the opportunity to talk about his career, which he has put the brakes on after the failure of his last release, Zero. He said, “I just finished the last film I made and to put it lightly, it was a disaster. I said to myself that let me enjoy a little bit of un-success as I had success for so long. So I have taken some time off for next four or five months. As a matter of fact, I’m on these breaks... Coming here (Melbourne) and meeting people, realising and discovering new stories, doing intellectual speaking.”

