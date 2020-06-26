Shah Rukh Khan is also working from home, spotted filming on his balcony. See pics

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:58 IST

Work from home is an undeniable reality during coronavirus times and even Bollywood stars are following it. Actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen on his balcony on Friday, filming for a project.

Shah Rukh was clicked by the paparazzi at his Mumbai house Mannat on Friday evening, as he shot for a project during the golden hour. He has a large light and a camera set up in front of him. Another man was seen in the frame, holding a mic above him.

Shah Rukh was filming for a project. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shah Rukh Khan at his home. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shah Rukh was seen in a plaid black shirt, blue jeans and dark sunglasses. His fans were happy to finally catch a glimpse of him. “After so long,” wrote a fan. “King of bollywood wish him luck in next movie,” wrote another.

During the lockdown, Shah Rukh had taken part in multiple fund-raising concerts, live videos and public service announcement videos. He even sang and filmed a song titled Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega with his youngest son, AbRam for the iForIndia concert.

Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018’s Zero. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai and also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film was a flop at the box office and since then, Shah Rukh has not announced his next project.

There are reports and rumours that he will make a special appearance in Brahmastra and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Rocketry stars R Madhavan as scientist Nambi Narayan. “In Rocketry, he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan and takes us through the protagonist’s journey in flashback,” a source told Mumbai Mirror.

