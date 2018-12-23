Shah Rukh Khan, Ishaan Khatter spend a perfect weekend with the kids. See their pics with Abram and Misha

Is there a better way to spend a hard earned weekend than in the company of kids? We think not and neither to actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ishaan Khatter. The two seem to be enjoying the best time with the two cutest kids of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan shared a picture of him with their son AbRam (5), wishing everyone on Christmas. “Merry Christmas,” she captioned a picture which Shah Rukh and AbRam striking the actor’s signature pose at their home. The two are standing in a garden that has been lit up with a hundred little lights. Both are dressed in casual outfits.

Gauri regularly shares loved-up picture of the father-son duo on Instagram. She recently posted a picture of AbRam giving Shah Rukh a gentle kiss in a park. “Can we just declare them the ‘sweetest’ couple in the world. #lovegoals #kissonforehead,” she had captioned the post. The couple also have another son Aryan (21) and a daughter Suhana (18)

Ishaan shared a picture with his niece Misha (2). She is the daughter of his brother and actor Shahid Kapoor. In the picture, Misha is seen with her tiny hands on Ishaan’s forehead, looking deadpan at the camera while he cracks a big smile. “Sass=100,” Ishaan captioned the picture.

Ishaan made his Bollywood debut earlier this year with Dhadak with Janhvi Kapoor. The film was well received by the audiences.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 14:10 IST