Shah Rukh Khan plans to remake Netlfix’s Money Heist as a Hindi film: report

bollywood

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:46 IST

While he is yet to announce a project after his last box office debacle, Zero, reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan plans to remake Netflix’s Spanish show Money Heist into a Hindi film. A Mumbai Mirror report claims Shah Rukh’s production house will take up the project.

“Shah Rukh Khan was introduced to Money Heist by one of his partners. He loves the show and believes it can be adapted in the Indian context as a feature film,” it quoted a source as saying. “There is no clarity on Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement as an actor. At this point of time, he is only producing it. SRK has always been open to involving other actors in his production ventures,” the source further told the tabloid.

Also read: Khandaani Shafakhana box office collection day 2: Sonakshi Sinha’s film struggles at Rs 1.6 cr, Hobbs and Shaw banks Rs 24.5 crore

The Spanish television series, which airs on Netflix currently, is about a certain “The Professor” who recruits eight criminals and trains them to illegally mint 2.4 billion Euros. They are supposed to take hostages and lock themselves with them for 11 days while they print the money. A team of writers is currently working on developing the script of SRK’s film.

SRK’s production, Red Chillies Entertainment, will soon come out with a horror web series Betaal, for Netflix. Directed by Patrick Graham, Betaal is based in a remote village where British Indian Army officer Betaal, his battalion of zombie redcoats, and the Indian police fight each other. Betaal is Red Chillies Entertainment’s second Netflix series after Bard of Blood that stars Emraan Hashmi and will be out on September 27.

Shah Rukh recently dubbed for Mufasa in recently released The Lion King while his son Aryan voiced for Simba.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 15:37 IST