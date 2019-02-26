Shah Rukh Khan promises to speak to differently abled fan after watching touching video

Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following and the actor has often said that he makes it a point to go through his social media mentions himself rather than leave it to his team. It seems SRK came across a touching video of a dedicated fan and decided to reply to him.

The fan, Amrit, shared a video in which he revealed that he has been tweeting to Shah Rukh for almost 150 days but with no success. He said he decided to film a video with his brother who is differently abled as he was at home that day. He also said that his brother, Raju, was a huge fan of the actor.

Sorry Amrit I hadn’t seen your video. Please give my regards to mummyji & I will figure out & speak to RAJU soon. https://t.co/hBQvmLqHgQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 26, 2019

He wrote, “Day 143 : @iamsrk Video message from Raju and family... #RajuMeetsShahrukh.” Along with the two brothers, their mother can be seen on the video who isn’t too optimistic that the video will get Shah Rukh’s attention.

Shah Rukh not only responded to the video but also promised to speak to Raju. “Sorry Amrit I hadn’t seen your video. Please give my regards to mummyji & I will figure out & speak to RAJU soon,” Shah Rukh wrote.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is coming off Zero that failed to work at the box office. The film, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, saw the actor playing a dwarf. There is speculation over whether Shah Rukh will pick up Rakesh Sharma biopic Saare Jahan Se Achcha or Don 3 as his next film.

