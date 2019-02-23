Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan shoot a special video for Badla, talk about various topics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s production venture Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, has got moviegoers interested after its trailer released earlier this month. The film marks their union after their last film together Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in 2006. While Amitabh features in the lead role in the Badla, SRK is expected to make a cameo in the suspense thriller.

Shah Rukh and Amitabh have reportedly shot a conversational video as part of the film’s promotions. The two not just spoke about Badla but also discussed several other topics related to films. A source told Mumbai Mirror in a report, “Amit ji and SRK went down the memory lane to even discuss the former’s 50-year journey in the industry, from Saat Hindustani (1969) till Badla. In the course of the freewheeling chat, they shared interesting anecdotes from the time when they had worked together in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Veer Zaara, Bhoothnath and its sequel.”



The filmmaker was, however, not happy to have missed out watching Shah Rukh and Amitabh’s conversation live, says the report.

Badla is an official adaptation of Spanish film The Invisible Guest and has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

The film brings back Pink actors Amitabh and Taapsee together again in the roles of a lawyer and an accused. Amitabh is a successful lawyer in the film who hasn’t lost a case in 40 years and is given the task of defending Taapsee who is found with her friend’s dead body and lot of money in a locked room. Will he be able to prove her not guilty again (the way he did in Pink), will be revealed only with the release of the film on March 8 this year.

