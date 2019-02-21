Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam’s pic shows their rare bond, photographer reveals how actor treats son like an adult

Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest child, AbRam are easily among the coolest father-son combinations in Bollywood. Ever since he was born, Shah Rukh has been sharing pictures and insights about his son and, needless to say, they have always warmed the heart. So much so that others also notice it, like fashion and celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker has done.

He took to Instagram to share yet another picture of the duo and mentioned how special their bond was. In it, Shah Rukh and AbRam are peeping into a tent, with its zip undone.

He observed how Shah Rukh patiently answers every question that AbRam has on a film set, some of them being fairly complex for the child. He added how Shah Rukh never talks down to him, always answering like he was speaking to an adult and what was the best bit about the whole scene was that AbRam seem to understand all of it.

It may be noted that this picture forms a part of the series called Indian Dads that Avinash did for the Swedish Consulate in Mumbai. Speaking about it, he wrote: “This picture is from a series of photos titled ‘Indian Dads’ which I did for the Swedish Consulate Mumbai, to showcase ‘how being a dad is cool’. It was basically to promote #GenderEquality & #EqualParenting.LIGHT TENT: @iamsrk with Abram.”

“The bond SRK shares with Abram is fascinating! He is a frequent visitor on the sets when SRK is shooting... always inquisitive about all equipment... he found my ‘light tent’ fascinating & wanted to come inside it! It’s adorable to see TheDad SRK patiently answering each complicated & technical question that is asked by Abram... The cool thing is that every answer that he gives is like he is talking to an adult... and not a kid... what is cooler is that it seems that Abram understands everything!!”

On his work front, Shah Rukh is expected to begin work on Don sequel with the status of his association with the Rakesh Sharma biopic still unclear. For the uninitiated, Rakesh was the first astronaut from India to go to space. The actor’s last film, Zero, bombed badly at the box office, despite Katrina Kaif and his performance garnering praise.

Continuing with AbRam, like other starkids Taimur and Aaradhya, he too is a darling of the internet. His pictures with his family or his interaction with others always get noticed. Recall the picture Amitabh Bachchan shared of the little boy shaking hands with him at Aaradhya’s birthday last year. AbRam asked Amitabh why the latter didn’t stay at their home in Mannat, since he believes Amitabh is Shah Rukh’s father. The innocence of statement had the world fall in love with the little boy, all over again.

