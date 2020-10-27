Shah Rukh Khan reveals he never pays when he goes out for dinner with friends

bollywood

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 22:08 IST

Expect an interaction with Shah Rukh Khan to keep the internet enthralled. The actor’s impromptu AMA – done in spare time before he built sand castles with the ‘little one’ -- had enough gems to keep people laughing out loud. SRK, as his fans call him, answered questions on the performance of his IPL team KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders), performance of his films and whether he wants to sell his home – all with the same wit and sass, and some deep philosophy.

He also revealed that if you take him out for dinner, be ready to foot the bill. “If you go out to dinner with your non-famous friends, do you all still split the bill or do you pay? #AskSRK @iamsrk,” asked a person on Twitter. “Not related to being famous or not but they pay....I don’t carry money,” the actor said.

Not related to being famous or not but they pay....I don’t carry money https://t.co/UtJEUgcyes — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar. https://t.co/hANNv2VU0U — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am!!! https://t.co/mETxCdepLU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Shah Rukh also answered a question on his film Mohabbatein, which released 20 years ago. “I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am!!!,” he replied when asked to share a memory of the film.

The actor also urged his fans not to gather outside his bungalow Mannat in suburban Mumbai on November 2 to celebrate his 55th birthday. “Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar (let’s spread love from afar),” Khan said. Every year on his birthday, the star is seen spreading his arms in his trademark style and waving to his fans, who throng outside his house before midnight to catch a glimpse of their beloved star.

When one user asked if he regrets choosing bad scripts, especially in the last ten years, he said, “One has to believe in what you do and stand by what you do...achievements and acceptance is in the hands of the viewer....your faith is in your heart.” Khan last featured in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018. However, he is yet to officially announce his next project. There have been many speculations about his follow-up movie but the actor has denied them all.

Responding to a fan, who asked the actor about his next, Khan said, “Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise...will take about a year I reckon...”