Shah Rukh Khan reveals two Oscar-winning films that have inspired him to make ‘great cinema’

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 19:54 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan in a recent interaction has revealed the two Oscar-winning films that he says inspired him to make great cinema. In a video shared by a fan club, Shah Rukh was asked to name his latest favourite movie.

He said that a film that has inspired him recently is Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, which on Monday won four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film. “It’s an amazing coincidence,” Shah Rukh says in the video, perhaps alluding to the film’s sweeping Oscars performance. He said that while he wouldn’t call it an all-time great -- he reserved that distinction for Sholay and Dirty Harry -- he was greatly inspired by it.

Shah Rukh also said that he loved Joker, the dark comic book film which won actor Joaquin Phoenix his first Oscar on Monday.

This isn’t the first time SRK has praised either Joker or Parasite. On October 8, the actor was asked to comment on Joker on Twitter, to which he replied, “So well nuanced. So felt...quietly screaming...” On October 31, Shah Rukh wrote that he watched Parasite at the insistence of his kids. “Just saw Parasite the South Korean movie on my kids recommendation. What a delightfully discomforting film. A bizarre look at social status, the state of the world...and the parasitic nature of the Materialistic Hope we all feed and live off!!” he raved.

Just saw Parasite the South Korean movie on my kids recommendation. What a delightfully discomforting film. A bizarre look at social status, the state of the world...and the parasitic nature of the Materialistic Hope we all feed and live off!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2019

Meanwhile, the actor has yet to announce his next film, after the critical and commercial failure of Zero. He is said to be juggling multiple options, including a film by Raj and DK, a long-gestating project from Rajkumar Hirani, and a collaboration with south filmmaker Atlee.

