Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable new pic of son AbRam praying on Ganesh Chaturthi will melt your heart

Though the happy corners of the internet are few and far between, if there’s one place we’ve come to count on, it’s actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram feed. No, we are not joking. In addition to making us laugh and being extremely handsome, Shah Rukh has proven time and again that he isn’t afraid to show his softer side.

After sharing how his children Aryan, AbRam and Suhana Khan helped him grow as a person and thanking them in the above candid, heartfelt message on Sunday, Shah Rukh couldn’t resist sharing one more Instagram post, mere hours later, and this one’s almost too cute for words.

Giving a glimpse into his life with his children, the proud father posted an adorable moment of his son Abram celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his Ganpati “Pappa” at their Mumbai home, Mannat. Shah Rukh captioned the photo “Our Ganpati ‘Pappa’ is home, as the lil one calls him”, and sent it off to his 14.1 million followers.

Just look at the cuteness:

While the father/son are undeniably adorable, we’re actually pretty smitten with the entire Khan clan thanks to the family photos Shah Rukh keeps sharing of his wife Gauri and their kids.

So, if you’re up for some cuteness involving Aryan, AbRam and Suhana Khan, we’re taking a look back at some of Shah Rukh’s fun family candids with his children:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Zero, a film directed by Aanand L Rai, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film tracks the life of a dwarf as he travels from Uttar Pradesh to USA. A teaser released by makers on the occasion of Eid showed SRK take to the stage with Salman Khan, who is playing a cameo, joining him there. In the brief teaser, SRK certainty impressed with his dwarf act. While not much is known of the film’s plot, Shah Rukh is playing an actor in the film.



