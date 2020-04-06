Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is taking her belly dancing lessons online, trainer shares pic

bollywood

With all gyms and fitness centres closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, stars and celebrities are figuring out creative ways to stay healthy and work out. Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has also found a novel way of keeping fit.

Suhana’s belly dancing trainer Sanjana Muthreja shared a picture of the two after their session. Looks like Suhana is taking her lessons online through video call. The screenshot shows Suhana smiling while Sanjana sits on the floor. “Challenging ourselves with rolls !! Belly dance online classes with @suhanakhan2,” she wrote in her caption. Sanjana had also shared a picture with Suhana after heir workout last year.

Last Monday, Suhana took to Instagram and posted a few pictures in which she is seen donning make-up. “Experimenting,” she captioned the images.

Her mother and interior decorator Gauri Khan also posted a picture of Suhana, with caption: “Learning make-up tips, indoor activity.”

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 626k followers on her Instagram. Suhana is studying at film school in New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.

