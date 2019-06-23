Shah Rukh Khan’s Don series may not get a third film: reports

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and his Don series will be disappointed -- there maybe no more films of the popular franchise. An Asian Age report claims that producers Riteish Sidwani and Farhan Akhtar are not too keen on a Don 3.

The report claimed a source told the publication, “These stories about this and the other actors taking over the Don baton are so out of line. Farhan Akhtar (also the director of the Don series) has no script, not even an idea for a plot to do another film. He’s busy with his acting and music career. He hasn’t directed any film for the last nine years. His last directorial was Don 2 in 2011. It looks like the Don series is dead.”

Without revealing the name, the report also quoted a “close director-friend of Farhan” as saying, “I don’t see any inclination in Farhan to direct a film at this point of his life. Right now he’s busy prepping for the role of his lifetime as a boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. That will keep him busy this year and most of 2020. Before that, he has just completed another acting role in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. Where do you see direction fitting into his schedule?”

Shah Rukh stepped into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan for a 2006 remake of the superstar’s 1978 hit Don. The film’s success prompted the makers to go for a sequel in 2011.

For past six months, Shah Rukh has been saying that he does not feel like going back to work and wants to spend time with his family and kids. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero that proved to be box office dud.

