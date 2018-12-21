Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero box office occupancy report: Film gradually picks up momentum

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is finally out in the movie theatres amid mixed reviews by the critics. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in a glamourous role of an alcoholic Bollywood superstar and Anushka Sharma as a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy. Shah Rukh had been actively promoting the film with the two leading ladies ahead of the film’s release. He also requested the fans to book the tickets of the film in advance.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, the advance ticket booking of Zero has been along the lines of SRK’s 2017 film Raees and Salman Khan’s Tubelight. However, it showed a slight improvement a day before the release as the makers launched one more dance number.

The advance booking was less compared to Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan and Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai. With Friday as a working day, the numbers will increase over the weekend.

Thugs of Hindostan holds the record for the biggest Bollywood opening at Rs 50 crore. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s 2014 film Happy New Year has been the highest earner till date in terms of advance booking. The film was a Diwali release while Zero is also a solo release ahead of Christmas.

Talking about the same, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had said, “The film should earn around Rs 30 crore on its opening day. After the third day, where the movie will head to, will purely depend on the merit of its content. If it’s a good film, it will cross the 100 crore mark in three days. If it turns out to be a disappointing film like Thugs of Hindostan which after an opening of Rs 50 crore fell to more than 50 percent on the second day, let’s hope this doesn’t happen in this case. Aanand should create his magic yet again and make the audiences come to the cinemas.”

“Thugs of Hindostan released day after Diwali, the biggest day for a movie business. That was a national holiday. Zero is releasing on a regular working Friday. Not only this, the significant Kannada film KGF is also releasing on the same day and will take substantial number of screens and shows. So, even that makes a difference,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 17:26 IST