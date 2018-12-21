Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero faces fresh trouble as fake Twitter accounts leak scenes of film

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero released in the movie theatres across the country on December 21 and has received mixed reviews. However, the film seems to have been dealing with a new controversy as fake Twitter accounts made in the names of celebrities have surfaced on Twitter. The fake account users started sharing reviews of the film even before its release.

Even Shah Rukh took note of the problem and tweeted as Bauaa from the latter’s account, “Ama yaar abhi tak picture humne kisi ko dikhayi nahi, ye review kahan se aa gaye? Itta bhi mat pheko ki lapeta hi na jaaye. (We haven’t shown the film to anyone then how can there be a review? Don’t play it around so much that it becomes completely unbelievable.)”

Ama yaar abhi tak picture humne kisi ko dikhayi nahi, ye review kahan se aa gaye? 🤔 Itta bhi mat pheko ki lapeta hi na jaaye!@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif @aanandlrai @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 19, 2018

The fake Twitter accounts drew attention on the social media as they claimed to give the review of the film. However, the situation turned serious when clips from the movie and screenshots started surfacing during the day. However, as the incident made headlines, many such tweets and fake Twitter accounts were deleted soon after. While film piracy is a widespread problem in the country, this seems to be a new trouble for the makers. Just a few weeks ago, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 was leaked by piracy website Tamilrockers on the day of its release.

Zero is said to be made on a budget of around Rs 200 crore. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as the female leads. Late actor Sridevi also have a special guest role in the film. The film has many more cameos by several actors. Abhay Deol plays Katrina’s love interest Nikhil Kumar in the film. Not only this, Salman Khan has performed a special dance number Issaqbaazi and can be seen matching dance steps with the vertically challenged Bauaa (SRK). The trailer of the film had made the viewers curious by ending with a rocket launch. SRK had also added to the anticipation by sharing a poster featuring him with a chimpanzee.

Thanks to @Snapchat @BauuaSingh can take Aafia & Babita for the movie #Zero on 21stDec... Apni aankhon mein bithake...for my eyes only... pic.twitter.com/OX0fXcUx4v — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2018

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 17:01 IST