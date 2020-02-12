Shah Rukh Khan thanks Karan Johar, Kajol for making ‘arguably the finest film of our careers’, on My Name is Khan 10-year anniversary

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 17:51 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his film My Name is Khan, has shared an Instagram post to mark the occasion. In the post, Shah Rukh has described the drama as ‘arguably the finest film’ his career.

The actor took to Instagram to share the message. He wrote, “Thank u @karanjohar & @kajol for making arguably the finest film of our careers. The only film I needed to see everyday pics to know if I have the expressions right! Here’s some of them...”

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh’s co-star, Kajol, and director Karan Johar shared their respective messages on the 10-year anniversary of the film.

“Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa’s first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories! #10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan,” she wrote in a tweet. Karan replied, “Love you so much.”

Karan shared a compilation video of stills from the film and wrote, “#10yearsofmynameiskhan. This will always remain an extremely special film for me....a film that not only had relevant messaging but also (in my opinion) a beating heart!”

Expressing his gratitude to Shah Rukh, Karan wrote, “Bhai @iamsrk put his all into creating Rizwan...and I will always be eternally grateful to him for just being him ....for being such a rock solid support to me through the journey of the film...love you so much Bhai!”

“Love you @kajol for breathing life into Mandira and just being the fabulous and incredible artist that you are!!! And finally thank you to #shibanibathija for writing and creating the film and every character! Writing is the spine that we can give body to....thank you,” he wrote, thanking Kajol, and the film’s writer, Shibani Bathija.

