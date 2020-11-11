Shahid Kapoor clicks a sneaky pic of Mira Rajput and her sisters decking up for a ‘proper’ Instagram pic

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor has given a behind-the-scenes look at what all goes behind that perfect Instagram post. His wife, Mira Rajput, shared the picture on her Instagram profile and gave picture credit to Shahid.

The photo shows Mira in a bright orange top, styling her hair while her two sisters also so the same. One sister is seen straightening her hair while the other brushes her hair. “Let’s click a proper picture” @priyatulshan @noor.wadhwani Missing you tons Trust @shahidkapoor to sneak this one in. #sisterhoodofthestraightner,” she captioned the post.

Not just Shahid, even Mira’s daughter Misha loves to click mum’s pictures. Mira recently shared a photo of herself as she sat at the dining table, striking an easy pose for Misha. “’Mama! Look!’ I have an in-house pap and she catches my worst OOTDs ! #missyclicks,” she wrote.

Mira also recently shared a video on how to keep kids busy during the pandemic. In the video, she said, “I am sure that all of you who have kids or have kids in the family know that because of the pandemic, our kids are indoors, they are getting bored of their toys very quickly and they are getting very restless. Because I have been through this myself, I know exactly where you are coming from. Trust me, there are times when I have gone and hidden in the bathroom, hoping that my kids find their dad instead.”

Shahid joked that no one is taking her words seriously is because she looks ‘too young’. He commented on her post, “No ones taking you seriously cause you looking too young to be a mom of 2.”

Shahid is currently busy shooting for Jersey. The film is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and sees Shahid play a cricketer.

