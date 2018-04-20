Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput out with family to support Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter’s family came out in support for his movie debut, Beyond the Clouds. A special screening for the film, directed by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, was held in Mumbai on Thursday and Ishaan’s half-brother Shahid Kapoor, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput, mother Neelima Azeem and father Rajesh Khattar were present.

Pictures from the screening were shared online by Ishaan, and several Instagram fanpages. Shahid also posted pictures on his Instagram stories, wishing Ishaan the best of luck. “Chal Chote,” he wrote, “Motor chala.” Check them out here:

While it is not technically Ishaan’s big screen debut - he played a child part in Shahid’s 2005 release Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! - it is being considered as such. Ishaan will return to the multiplexes in July with Dhadak, producer Karan Johar’s remake of Marathi film, Sairat. Dhadak will also feature debutante Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi.

Ishaan was born in 1995 to Azeem and actor Rajesh Khattar. Azeem was previously married to actor Pankaj Kapoor. Khatter and Azeem has since divorced as well. In an interview to IANS, Ishaan said, “My mother is my best friend and my biggest critic. When she saw my performance, she had one thing to say which said it all. ‘Who are you?’ It was her way of telling me I had disappeared into the character. I have to thank my mother for bringing me up on a regular diet of Hindi and American classic films.”

He also spoke about how he emulates Shahid. “I’ve always looked up to Bhai. And I continue to seek his advice,” he said.

