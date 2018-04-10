Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu stalled over non-payment of dues?

KriArj Entertainment’s Prerna Arora seems to be at the centre of controversies at present and the issue seems to be same each time -- non-payment of dues. After her run-ins with Abhishek Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan’s launch vehicle Kedarnath and with John Abraham for Parmanu, it seems Shahid Kapoor’s shoot for Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu has also been delayed. This is the third project involving KriArj that has been mired in controversies.

According to a BollywoodHungama report, the hotel where the Batti Gul crew was staying has been locked and the owner has taken custody of all their belongings. It also quoted sources claiming that Shahid was supposed to start shooting but he is waiting for the problem to be solved before he reaches the location.

On Tuesday, Kyta Productions, who co-produced Anushka Sharma starrer Pari along with KriArj Entertainment and Clean Slate Productions and is also the co-producer of John Abraham starrer Parmanu, called off its three-film contract with KriArj. The reason allegedly is non-payment of dues.

Earlier there were reports of a fight between KriArj producers and director Abhishek Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut Kedarnath. The shoot was stalled and Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali returned to Mumbai. While KriArj blamed Kapoor’s non-professional behaviour, the filmmaker claimed non-payment of dues.

KriArj also locked horns with John Abraham’s production company, John Abraham Entertainment. Just as the release date for Parmanu The Story of Pokharan was approaching, both JA Entertainment and KriArj claimed ownership of the film and JA Entertainment terminated its contract with KriArj.

Originally scheduled to release on December 8, 2017, Parmanu was pushed to February 23, 2018 and later to April 6. The film is now headed for a box office clash with Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out on May 4. John shared posters and teaser of the film announcing the new release date.

However, KriArj issued a press statement claiming ownership of the all creatives and material pertaining to Parmanu. “In addition to our earlier criminal complaint a fresh criminal complaint was also filed yesterday by KriArj against JA Entertainment and Mr John Abraham for piracy / leakage of Film materials including the poster and teaser of the Film as owned by KriArj Entertainment,” the production house said in a statement.

“After receiving close to 30 Crores from KriArj as and when demanded by them on a film which was to be made on a budget of Rs 22 Crores, KriArj was never given books of accounts showing the true extent of expenses done on the Film, in spite of having requested for the same. This is just one of the several breaches due to which we have sued JA Ent before the Bombay High Court. We have great respect for the judiciary. As the matter is sub judice we reserve our right to make further statements once matters are decided by Court,” they added.

KriArj lawyer Lavin Hirani told Hindustan Times that he has filed a copyright infringement suit against JA Entertainment, on behalf of KriArj. “We have filed a case of fraud, breach of contract and copyright infringement against JA Entertainment.”

On the other hand, JA Entertainment had said, “Termination of the agreement by us is valid and legal..Kriarj has committed material breaches which left us with no choice but to terminate in the interest of the film..We would like to state that this extreme step has been taken by us after days of trying to resolve the issues at hand in the best interest of the release of the film.”

