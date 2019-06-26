Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter approached for Ishq Vishq remake: Reports

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter, who was last seen in Dhadak, may be roped in to play the lead role in a remake of Ishq Vishq.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “The makers are currently working on the script for the movie. Ishq Vishq was very young in nature, and hence, who better than Ishaan Khatter, who exhibits the required charm and innocence for the role. Apparently, the idea has been discussed with Ishaan but that’s it.”

Ishaan made his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds and later featured opposite Janhvi Kapoor in her launchpad, Dhadak – a remake of Marathi hit Sairat.

Shahid is currently riding on a high since his latest outing, Kabir Singh, is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. Despite being widely panned by critics for promoting toxic masculinity and misogyny, the film has already crossed Rs 100-crore-mark at the domestic ticket windows.

Released in 2003, Ishq Vishq marked the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor and went on to become a major hit. It also featured Amrita Arora and Shenaz Treasurywala. The film was directed by Ken Ghosh. It told the story of college romance and the hero, Raj (Shahid) fell for a glamourous girl even as he ignored a simpler friend who loved him.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 21:21 IST