Shahid Kapoor’s dad Pankaj Kapur hails son as ‘one of the best actors of his generation’, says Kabir Singh proves it

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:05 IST

Pankaj Kapur has hailed son Shahid Kapoor as one of the best actors of his generation, and praised the manner in which he has shaped his career. Pankaj was speaking at the Sahitya Aaj Tak 2019 event.

He said, “My son has been wiser than me in terms of his career graph. He saw to it that he became a star first and start to get all the roles that he wanted to do. I think it was a smarter move.”

Shahid made his debut in 2003, with a leading role in the sleeper hit Ishq Vishq. His career has been marked by notable ups and downs, but in 2019 Shahid delivered his biggest solo hit yet, Kabir Singh. The controversial film saw Shahid playing an abusive lover, and even thought the film was panned by critics, the actor’s performance was praised. Kabir Singh went on to make over Rs 280 crore domestically, and until recently was the biggest Bollywood hit of the year.

Speaking about how the industry has changed over the years, Pankaj said, “We were trained in theatre so we always looked for characters and interesting scripts. We had our own journey, and this generation has its own journey.” He added, “But I must also say, not because I am an indulgent father but he is his own generation’s one of the best actors and he is has proved it with films like Haider, Kabir Singh and Padmaavat.”

Shahid in an earlier interview had credited his father for his career choices. He’d told PTI, “Nobody else had the guts to play these characters. Maybe because I am my father’s son, I felt the need to play such flawed characters.” He added, “You’ve to make choices which people around you say aren’t safe. You have to learn to find yourself as an artiste and not try and be like hundred other successful people.”

