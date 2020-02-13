Shahid Kapoor’s next to be a patriotic film with Karan Johar, will also star Alia Bhatt: report

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor has been shooting for his next film, a Hindi remake of hit Telugu film, Jersey. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that he has signed his next film. It will be produced by Karan Johar and will star Alia Bhatt opposite him.

Quoting a source, the report said, “It has patriotic undertones and will be directed by a debutant. Shahid is a fan of the action genre and is excited about being a part of this film. He needs to bulk up for the part, so the prep will begin a few months before he starts shooting for the film, which is expected to go on the floors in the second half of the year. It is currently in the pre-production stage.” Shahid and Karan last worked together in Shaandaar.

Shahid, meanwhile, has joined back the team of Jersey, after suffering an injury earlier this year. The actor was shooting for the cricket movie, a remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster, in Chandigarh and got struck by a ball during a rehearsal shot.

The actor later reached out to his fans on social media and thanked them for their concern. “Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.The Hindi version of the sports-drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead.Also featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, Jersey is slated to be released in August.

