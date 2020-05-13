Shahid Kapoor says wife Mira Rajput ‘can’t deal no more’ with him as India enters Lockdown 4.0. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: May 13, 2020 14:09 IST

The coronavirus-induced lockdown is putting marriages to the test, and Shahid Kapoor joked that wife Mira Rajput is already tired of him. He took to his Instagram account to share a funny video in which he does an old man voice and says, “It’s time for quarantine. So much fun!”

“Entering quarantine phase 4 be like. . . @mira.kapoor can’t deal no more with me,” Shahid wrote in his caption. Mira commented with a rolling-eyes emoji and wrote, “you actually posted this ridiculous video.” His Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur and several fans dropped laughing emojis on the post.

Currently, Shahid is quarantining with Mira and their kids, Misha and Zain. In a recent interactive session with fans on Twitter, the actor revealed that he is in charge of washing the utensils at home during the lockdown. “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara (My department is doing the dishes, what’s yours)?” he told a fan, who asked him if he was helping out with the household chores.

When asked for advice on staying positive during the lockdown, Shahid said, “Make a schedule for structure. Have some goals. Do stuff you didn’t have time for. Enjoy the family time. That’s the best part.” He also opened up about his next release, Jersey, and said that he was ‘very happy’ with how the film had shaped up so far. “Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team,” he wrote.

Jersey is a remake of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Telugu hit of the same name, and will have Shahid playing a cricketer in his late 30s, who makes a comeback to the sport for the sake of his family. The film, which also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, is scheduled to release on August 28.

