Shahid Kapoor shares new trailer of stepbrother Ishaan Khatter’s Beyond The Clouds: ‘Acting is in our blood’

Sharing the second trailer of his stepbrother Ishaan Khatter’s debut film Beyond The Clouds, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has announced that acting is in their blood. A new trailer of acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s India-set film Beyond The Clouds is out and

Beyond The Clouds marks the debut of Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan and the filmmakers claim the movie showcases that familial bonds are “not bonded by blood but by love”. Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, the film shows Ishaan and Malavika playing siblings Amir and Tara. Sharing the video, Shahid tweeted, “Acting toh Khoon mein hai. Ise dekho. When did he grow up so much.”

Acting toh Khoon mein hai. Ise dekho. When did he grow up so much. https://t.co/cnTY6arHgg — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 26, 2018

Taking off from the first trailer where we saw Amir and Tara’s close bonding, the new video further throws light changing situations, and therefore equations between the two. It also depicts how human emotions are brought to the fore in crisis.

“Human relationships, emotions and family form the base of every Majid Majidi film. With Beyond The Clouds, he has taken this belief up a notch showcasing family relationships not bonded by blood but by love. This trailer will give audiences a glimpse of these beautiful emotions through two very talented new faces. Zee Studios is proud to be presenting two exceptionally gifted actors, Ishaan and Malavika, to the Hindi film industry, under the direction of Majid Majidi,” Sujay Kutty, Business Head, Zee Studios said in a statement.

Namah Pictures producer Shareen Mantri Kedia added the new trailer will take audiences into a beautiful world of relationships.

While co-producer Kishor Arora said the protagonists are going to take the industry by storm with their performance. “Ishaan’s performance is completely uninhibited yet very nuanced. Malavika exudes grace despite the restrain she needed to have in her performance,” he added.

With music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Anil Mehta and Hindi dialogues by Vishal Bhardwaj, Beyond The Clouds is set to release the world over and in India on April 20.

