Shahid Kapoor will need two weeks’ cricket practice before Jersey’s shoot begins, says director Gowtam Tinnanuri

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 12:38 IST

As film and television industries slowly get back to work, there is cautious optimism around. In an interview with Times of India, Jersey director Gowtam Tinnamuri has spoken about Shahid Kapoor’s prep before shooting begins.

He was quoted as saying: “Now, there is a cap on the number of crew members can be present on the film set. Whenever the government allows us to increase the number, following the health situation in the country, we would need at least four weeks to be on floors. As for Shahid, he would need at least two weeks of cricket practice before we begin the shoot to get back into the groove. He is a good cricketer, so we have less to worry on that front.”

Shahid’s fitness coach Rajiv Mehra further explained, “Both Shahid and I, feel that we need at least seven to 10 days of practice before the shoot starts again. We have to ensure that he doesn’t sustain any injury while practising or shooting. We have to help his body adapt to a certain level of activity, build strength and brush up his cricket skills. It is very delicate situation to be in because now we will be working against a tight deadline.”

Meanwhile, like all of Bollywood, Shahid too was staying home amid the lockdown. He has said that he missed not being on the film set. In May this year, he had posted a picture revealing the look of his character from the sports-drama.

Shahid, who is essaying the role of a cricketer in the sports-drama, captioned the post with hashtags of ‘Jersey Sets’ and ‘I miss you’.

The initial shooting of the flick was held in Chandigarh last year in December. Jersey is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

After Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar, the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid sharing screen space together. Jersey revolves around a father named Arjun (played by Nani in the Telugu original), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

(With ANI inputs)

