Shakeela biopic first look: Richa Chadha plays ‘not a porn star’ as she takes on patriarchy, prejudice

The first look of Richa Chadha’s next film, a biopic on adult actor Shakeela, is as good as gold. Highlighting the tagline of the film, ‘Not A Porn Star’, the poster has Richa covered in gold necklaces as she stands in front of a wall that is scribbled with barbs aimed at her. From taking potshots at her religion to her weight and colour of her skin, the insults fail to affect the actor as she stands “bold and fearless”.

Shakeela portrays the journey of the actor who rose to fame with her lead roles in adult movies in the south. It was this popularity which helped the actor get cameos in star vehicles such as Dhool with Vikram or Vijay starrer Azhagiya Tamizh Magan. The success didn’t come without the brickbats; women have taken to the streets to protest the release of her movies in Kerala in the past.

The Shakeela biopic is directed by Indrajith Lankesh and will release in Summer 2019. The shoot of the film took off in a small village in Karnataka and Richa had earlier shared a few stills from the sets as well, in which she is seen wearing the traditional sari of Kerala, kasavu. The actor also met Shakeela to understand her better. She is also expected to make a cameo in the film that also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role.

The film is bankrolled by Magic Cinemas and Yoddhas Entertainment.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 13:11 IST