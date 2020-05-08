Sharman Joshi, who once said he was dropped from Golmaal series over money issues, ‘would be more than happy’ to return

bollywood

Updated: May 08, 2020 19:17 IST

Sharman Joshi, who played Laxman in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, was dropped from the subsequent instalments of the comedy franchise as he demanded a bigger paycheck. However, he has now expressed his interest in returning to the series.

“I would love to (return to the Golmaal franchise). Hopefully, in the coming days, if I get back to the Golmaal series, I would be more than happy,” the actor told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharman as four friends who fool an old blind couple (played by Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Mukherjee) into thinking that their grandson Sameer has come to visit them from the US. The film was released in 2006 and became a huge success at the box office.

In its sequel, Golmaal Returns, it was hinted that Sharman’s character had died. Shreyas Talpade was brought in as his replacement.

Last year, Sharman had told Bollywood Hungama that the producers “threw (him) out” of the Golmaal series after negotiations to increase his remuneration did not work out. “I think second part mein mere manager aur producers ki kuch negotiations mein gadbad ho gayi (in the second part, the negotiations between my manager and the producers did not work out). And I couldn’t be a part of it,” he had said.

When asked if he was dropped for asking for a fee hike, Sharman said, “My manager was negotiating. I think some egos were ruffled and it came down to me not doing the film. Before that happened, I actually made a request that would still want to be a part of the film. I said negotiations happen...he was trying his best as a manager for me. He was trying to negotiate the best that he could. But I said, it doesn’t need to come down to this. But I guess by then it was already too late, they had to go ahead with the choice they had made which I understand and respect.”

Also read: Iulia Vantur asked when she is marrying Salman Khan, says ‘spending your life with someone’ more important than papers

Ajay announced Golmaal Five in November last year. “Rohit and I have discussed and are committed to doing our next installment of Golmaal. The franchise is not only the longest-running one in Hindi cinema, it also happens to be one of my favourites because like we said in one of our earliest films in this series, it’s fun unlimited,” he told IANS.

He also shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “A film franchise which is not only the longest running one in hindi cinema but also happens to be one of my favourites! Prepare yourself for yet another laugh riot with #GolmaalFive.”

Rohit has already locked the script of Golmaal Five and will begin shooting for the film as soon as he wraps up his production ventures. Meanwhile, Sharman is currently seen in the second season of the ALT Balaji web series Baarish, alongside Asha Negi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more