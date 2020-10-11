Shekhar Suman says Sushant Singh Rajput case has been ‘strangulated to death’

bollywood

Actor Shekhar Suman, who has been campaigning for ‘justice’ in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has tweeted that the matter has been ‘strangulated to death’. Shekhar had previously expressed disappointment after the AIIMS panel tasked with re-evaluating Sushant’s post-mortem report concluded that the actor died by suicide, and not murder, as many were suggesting.

He wrote in a tweet, “Sushant’s case has been strangulated to death.Asphyxia? or Aise fix kiya?” The tweet has been ‘liked’ over 8000 times, with many of Sushant’s fans taking his side.

Sushant's case has been strangulated to death.Asphyxia?or Aise fix kiya? — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 10, 2020

After Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his house manager Samuel Miranda and others got bail recently, Shekhar said it was difficult to fight a system. He wrote: “Rhea gets bail out of jail.No contradiction in CBI and AIIMS report.Miranda n Dipesh granted bail.No second forensic team to be formed.THE END. Ghar Chalein? Murder theory put to rest next to SSR.The rest don’t matter.Rest in peace SSR.”

He had also expressed a reluctance to accept the findings of the AIIMS panel. In a series of tweets last week, he wrote, “AIIMS report has come negative. I knew this would happen. It was a foregone conclusion. I’ve been warning for a long time that the case has been hijacked, diverted, mutilated. Disappointed, dejected, despaired, disheartened to so say the least.” He continued, “We all fought for Sushant’s justice for so long selflessly, relentlessly, fearlessly, continuously. Sadly, the case went all over the place.There were so many loopholes. And some section of the media used it for its purpose. We have been taken for a ride by so many.”

Shekhar has long been crusading for ‘justice’ for Sushant. He visited the actor’s family days after his death on June 14, and was one of the foremost voices demanding a CBI inquiry in the case, after the Mumbai Police ruled Sushant’s death a suicide.

