Home / Bollywood / Shekhar Suman refuses to believe AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says ‘in our heart of hearts we know the truth’

Shekhar Suman refuses to believe AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says ‘in our heart of hearts we know the truth’

Actor Shekhar Suman, who has long been crusading for ‘justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput, has said that he is ‘disappointed’ by the AIIMS report on SSR’s cause of death. “In our heart of hearts we know the truth,” he wrote in a tweet.

bollywood Updated: Oct 04, 2020 10:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Shekhar Suman was one of the foremost voices demanding a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Shekhar Suman was one of the foremost voices demanding a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
         

Actor and justice for Sushant Singh Rajput crusader Shekhar Suman has said that he is ‘disappointed, dejected, despaired and disheartened’ at the AIIMS report that rejected the murder theory in Sushant’s death case.

On Saturday, a panel of AIIMS doctors termed Sushant’s death ‘a case of hanging and death by suicide’. In a report submitted to the CBI on September 29, the six-member team of forensic doctors said that there were ‘no injuries on the body other than of hanging’ nor was ‘presence of any seductive material’ detected, dismissing claims of strangulation and poisoning.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Shekhar wrote, “AIIMS report has come negative. I knew this would happen. It was a foregone conclusion. I’ve been warning for a long time that the case has been hijacked, diverted, mutilated. Disappointed, dejected, despaired, disheartened to so say the least.”

He continued, “We all fought for Sushant’s justice for so long selflessly, relentlessly, fearlessly, continuously. Sadly, the case went all over the place.There were so many loopholes. And some section of the media used it for its purpose. We have been taken for a ride by so many.”

 

He added, “But we won’t give up. Not yet. There is a tiny glimmer of hope still left when the CBI files its report. Even if that is adverse we shall keep fighting in our heart of hearts for we know the truth. And truth never dies. #SSRcase.”

Shekhar has long been crusading for ‘justice’ for Sushant. He visited the actor’s family days after his death on June 14, and was one of the foremost voices demanding a CBI inquiry in the case, after the Mumbai Police ruled Sushant’s death a suicide.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

