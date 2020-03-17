e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Shibani Dandekar cosies up to Farhan Akhtar during coronavirus crisis, jokes ‘didn’t get the social distancing memo’

Shibani Dandekar cosies up to Farhan Akhtar during coronavirus crisis, jokes ‘didn’t get the social distancing memo’

Shibani Dandekar joked that she and Farhan Akhtar did not get the memo on social distancing, which has been advised as a containment measure for the coronavirus pandemic.

bollywood Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are spending quality time together amid the coronavirus crisis.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are spending quality time together amid the coronavirus crisis.
         

As more and more people are practicing social distancing to slow down the escalating coronavirus pandemic, Shibani Dandekar and her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar chose to do things a little differently. She shared a picture of them cosying up and joked that they did not get the memo on the containment measure.

Shibani captioned the cute click, “Better half #Foo @faroutakhtar. Clearly didn’t get the social distancing memo.” Farhan simply dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the Instagram post, which has garnered tens of thousands of likes in just two hours.

“Far is in his name!!! His name IS the memo!” an Instagram user joked. “So cute you guys look together,” another wrote. Several users also commented on the post with heart, kiss and heart-eyes emojis.

 

Meanwhile, Bollywood is expected to suffer heavy losses due to the coronavirus crisis. Trade analyst Komal Nahta told ANI that if shoots being stalled and box office were taken into consideration, the industry stands to lose around Rs 750-800 crore.

Also read: Frozen 2 actor Rachel Matthews tests positive for coronavirus, says ‘will remain in quarantine’

The business of Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium were adversely affected, after theatres shut down in several states, while the release of major films like Sooryavanshi has been indefinitely stalled. The shoots of films including Brahmastra and Jersey have also been suspended.

Nahta said that around Rs 200-250 crore could be recovered when films start releasing again, but at least Rs 450-500 crore was a “dead loss”.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association announced in a statement that the shooting for all films, television show, web series and other formats of entertainment has been put on hold from March 19 to 31, as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Producers Guild of India also issued a statement supporting the decision.

As of now, at least 125 people have tested positive in India. A 64-year-old man from Mumbai succumbed to the virus on Tuesday (March 17), taking the death toll so far to three.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
LIVE| India’s coronavirus cases rise to 137, clock stage 2 of outbreak
LIVE| India’s coronavirus cases rise to 137, clock stage 2 of outbreak
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news