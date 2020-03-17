Shibani Dandekar cosies up to Farhan Akhtar during coronavirus crisis, jokes ‘didn’t get the social distancing memo’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:45 IST

As more and more people are practicing social distancing to slow down the escalating coronavirus pandemic, Shibani Dandekar and her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar chose to do things a little differently. She shared a picture of them cosying up and joked that they did not get the memo on the containment measure.

Shibani captioned the cute click, “Better half #Foo @faroutakhtar. Clearly didn’t get the social distancing memo.” Farhan simply dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the Instagram post, which has garnered tens of thousands of likes in just two hours.

“Far is in his name!!! His name IS the memo!” an Instagram user joked. “So cute you guys look together,” another wrote. Several users also commented on the post with heart, kiss and heart-eyes emojis.

Meanwhile, Bollywood is expected to suffer heavy losses due to the coronavirus crisis. Trade analyst Komal Nahta told ANI that if shoots being stalled and box office were taken into consideration, the industry stands to lose around Rs 750-800 crore.

Also read: Frozen 2 actor Rachel Matthews tests positive for coronavirus, says ‘will remain in quarantine’

The business of Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium were adversely affected, after theatres shut down in several states, while the release of major films like Sooryavanshi has been indefinitely stalled. The shoots of films including Brahmastra and Jersey have also been suspended.

Nahta said that around Rs 200-250 crore could be recovered when films start releasing again, but at least Rs 450-500 crore was a “dead loss”.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association announced in a statement that the shooting for all films, television show, web series and other formats of entertainment has been put on hold from March 19 to 31, as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Producers Guild of India also issued a statement supporting the decision.

As of now, at least 125 people have tested positive in India. A 64-year-old man from Mumbai succumbed to the virus on Tuesday (March 17), taking the death toll so far to three.

Follow @htshowbiz for more