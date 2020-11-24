e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shibani Dandekar posts underwater picture with boyfriend Farhan Akhtar, see his daughter Akira’s comment

Shibani Dandekar posts underwater picture with boyfriend Farhan Akhtar, see his daughter Akira’s comment

Farhan Akhtar’s daughter Akira reacted to his underwater picture with Shibani Dandekar. See Akira and Shibani’s exchange here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 19:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a relationship for more than two and a half years.
         

Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to share a stunning underwater picture with her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar, in which the two of them were seen in scuba diving gear. “My buddy on land and under the sea!! also in the pool because that’s where we are in this picture @faroutakhtar,” she captioned her picture.

Akira Akhtar, Farhan’s daughter with his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani, dropped a comment on the post. She wrote, “‘also the pool’ me and my bestfriend who’s a sleeping turtle and i will leave.” Shibani replied, “@akiraakhtar you are pro level! some of us need work!!,” along with laughing emojis.

Earlier this month, Farhan had shared a video of Akira’s first dive in the Maldives. “Let sleeping turtles lie. @akiraakhtar #scuba #maldives #firstdive,” he had written.

Sapna Bhavnani commented on the post, “Awesome. Let that padi license soon!” Monica Dogra asked, “Y’all went diving?!?”

 
Hindustantimes

Farhan and Shibani are currently holidaying in the Maldives. The two of them have been documenting their vacation on Instagram, sharing pictures and videos of the ‘island life’. Akira also features in some of the posts.

Also read | Masaba Gupta on facing racism: ‘Boys made fun of my shorts size, said they must be black from my skin’

Farhan and Shibani have been dating for more than two and a half years now. Last year, on Film Companion’s show TapeCast, he said that coming out in the open about his relationship felt ‘very natural’ even though he is a very private person.

“It feels kind of nice to be able to share that with people. Because we are always living so sheltered and protected and our guards are constantly up, especially when it comes to people like our partners. It felt nicer to just share and include them in the joy and let them hopefully feel happy,” he said.

Farhan will be seen next in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s sports drama Toofan, in which he plays a boxer. Shibani, meanwhile, will be seen in the Telugu and Malayalam remakes of Queen.

