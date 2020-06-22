Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dine with Javed Akhtar and family, Shabana Azmi cheers them on. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 12:58 IST

Shibani Dandekar seems to have fit right in with her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar’s family. On Sunday, the couple enjoyed a sumptuous spread with his father Javed Akhtar, stepmother Shabana Azmi and other family members.

In a video shared by Shabana on Instagram, she is seen cheering as she captures the family. Javed, Farhan and Shibani are seen waving at the camera. The caption read, “When with family its always about food!”

Fans were happy to see their family bonding. “Love to all of you,” one Instagram user wrote, while another wrote, “Food and more food. About sharing and loving.” Another commented, “Awwwwww! Loving it. Love to jadu @jaduakhtar and @azmishabana18.” One fan wished Shabana was also in the frame.

Farhan and Shibani spent a lot of time with each other during the lockdown and shared pictures and videos together on Instagram. In March, she had shared a picture of them cosying up and quipped, “Better half #Foo @faroutakhtar. Clearly didn’t get the social distancing memo.”

Farhan and Shibani have been dating for almost two and a half years now. Last year, on Film Companion’s show TapeCast, he said that coming out in the open about his relationship felt ‘very natural’ even though he is a very private person.

“I have never felt comfortable to share personal stuff... But I don’t know why, I just feel that somehow, with the celebrating of this, it seems very natural to me. Obviously, you don’t want to go crazy and people are like, ‘Please, bas karo!’” Farhan said,

“But yeah, it feels kind of nice to be able to share that with people. Because we are always living so sheltered and protected and our guards are constantly up, especially when it comes to people like our partners. It felt nicer to just share and include them in the joy and let them hopefully feel happy,” he added.

