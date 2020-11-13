Shilpa Shetty on becoming a mother to daughter Samisha at age 45: ‘Guts to me, I will be 50 when she is 5’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 13:45 IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who recently welcomed daughter Samisha this year, and also has a 8-year-old son Viaan, has said she had a few meltdowns when Viaan was young but now she feels motherhood is “like a cake walk”. Shilpa also shared how she copes with the challenges of motherhood and things she keeps in mind for parenting.

Speaking on No Filter Neha, Shilpa said, “I think yoga has made a big difference to what I used to be 10 years ago. I remember I did have a few meltdowns after Viaan because when you’re this first time mom, it’s very daunting and it just hits you. So it was difficult the first time around but now I feel it’s like a cake walk. #Guts to me, I am 45 and I’ve had another child. I’ll be 50 and my child is 5.”

“I don’t care to pay too much attention for other people’s opinions and judgments on me because it’s really not their place. I am doing my best as a mother. However people perceive me to be, I really want to bring my child up the way my parents brought us up. The only difference is obviously we were brought up in a smaller home with lot lesser in terms of facilities but the same amount of love, if not more.”

Elaborating on how Raj also plays an important part, she added, “And I just want my child to be grounded, I wanna keep it real for him, so he is reprimanded when he does something wrong, he has to be polite and kind and a good human being at the end of it all. We are trying to give him the best of everything and unapologetically so because I feel if my parents could afford it they would’ve done the same with us. But at the same time, to make him value what is being given to him that is something that we pay a lot of attention to, Raj and me. He really is the wind beneath my wings so I don’t think I could’ve gone out there and achieved all the stuff that I have after my marriage if not for him because he is even now after Samisha coming into our lives. We do the balancing act between Raj and me when life was normal and it will soon get back to normal I’m sure but in the current scenario also it’s a lot of balancing that one needs to do. You have to share the load.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar on Laxmii reactions, film recording biggest opening of career: ‘I know a lot of critics don’t like my films’

Shilpa had said in a recent interview, “If you see my Instagram handle, I define myself as a mom first because that’s always my priority.

Follow @htshowbiz for more