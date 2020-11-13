e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty on becoming a mother to daughter Samisha at age 45: ‘Guts to me, I will be 50 when she is 5’

Shilpa Shetty on becoming a mother to daughter Samisha at age 45: ‘Guts to me, I will be 50 when she is 5’

Shilpa Shetty opens up on her experience of motherhood, how she brought up Viaan and how she has learnt to cope with the challenges of motherhood with daughter Samisha.

bollywood Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 13:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Shilpa Shetty, who has a daughter and a son, talks about her experience of motherhood and how she deals with meltdown.
Shilpa Shetty, who has a daughter and a son, talks about her experience of motherhood and how she deals with meltdown.
         

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who recently welcomed daughter Samisha this year, and also has a 8-year-old son Viaan, has said she had a few meltdowns when Viaan was young but now she feels motherhood is “like a cake walk”. Shilpa also shared how she copes with the challenges of motherhood and things she keeps in mind for parenting.

Speaking on No Filter Neha, Shilpa said, “I think yoga has made a big difference to what I used to be 10 years ago. I remember I did have a few meltdowns after Viaan because when you’re this first time mom, it’s very daunting and it just hits you. So it was difficult the first time around but now I feel it’s like a cake walk. #Guts to me, I am 45 and I’ve had another child. I’ll be 50 and my child is 5.”

“I don’t care to pay too much attention for other people’s opinions and judgments on me because it’s really not their place. I am doing my best as a mother. However people perceive me to be, I really want to bring my child up the way my parents brought us up. The only difference is obviously we were brought up in a smaller home with lot lesser in terms of facilities but the same amount of love, if not more.”

 

Elaborating on how Raj also plays an important part, she added, “And I just want my child to be grounded, I wanna keep it real for him, so he is reprimanded when he does something wrong, he has to be polite and kind and a good human being at the end of it all. We are trying to give him the best of everything and unapologetically so because I feel if my parents could afford it they would’ve done the same with us. But at the same time, to make him value what is being given to him that is something that we pay a lot of attention to, Raj and me. He really is the wind beneath my wings so I don’t think I could’ve gone out there and achieved all the stuff that I have after my marriage if not for him because he is even now after Samisha coming into our lives. We do the balancing act between Raj and me when life was normal and it will soon get back to normal I’m sure but in the current scenario also it’s a lot of balancing that one needs to do. You have to share the load.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar on Laxmii reactions, film recording biggest opening of career: ‘I know a lot of critics don’t like my films’

Shilpa had said in a recent interview, “If you see my Instagram handle, I define myself as a mom first because that’s always my priority.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
LIVE: Pollution main reason behind Covid-19 rise in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
LIVE: Pollution main reason behind Covid-19 rise in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In