Shilpa Shetty returns to acting with Nikamma after 13 years

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:14 IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty is making a comeback to movies with action entertainer Nikamma. The actor’s last full-fledged screen outing was 2007’s Apne. She has also made appearances in films such as Om Shanti Om, Dostana and Dishkiyaoon.

In Nikamma, to be directed by Sabbir Khan, Shilpa will star alongside Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani and social media sensation Shirley Setia.

“It feels great, I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and am looking forward to working with Sabbir.I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never down before... I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar,” Shilpa said in a statement.

Sabbir Khan, best known for making films such as Heropanti and Baaghi, said, “Shilpa is a much loved name in every household and she was very clear right at the onset that her comeback would have to be with a worthy role. It’s a dynamic part and I am glad to be working with Shilpa and bringing her back for the fans that miss her.” Nikamma, produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, is scheduled to be released in 2020.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 20:14 IST