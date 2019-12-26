Shimla Mirchi trailer: Rajkummar Rao is caught up in a love triangle with Hema Malini, Rakul Preet Singh. Watch

bollywood

The first trailer for Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming romantic comedy Shimla Mirchi is out. The film stars him opposite Rakul Preet Singh, and marks the comeback of veteran actor Hema Malini to films.

The trailer shows Rajkummar as a young man from Shimla with confidence issues. He falls in love with Rakul’s character but can’t find the courage to tell her what is in his heart. Rakul, however, wants to bring happiness back into her sad mother’s life, played by Hema.

Rajkummar decides to write a letter to Rakul, professing his love for her. However, the letter ends up in Hema’s hands and she believes he has fallen in love with her. The mix-up causes great confusion in their lives as they try to find ways to deal with each other and the mess at hand. Watch the trailer here:

The film is directed by Ramesh Sippy and also stars his wife and actor Kiran Joneja Sippy and Shakti Kapoor. It is up for release on January 3.

Neither Rakul not Rajkummar have shared either the poster or the trailer for the film on their social media handles. The film has been in the works since 2014 and is being released five years later.

Sippy’s last release as a director was Zamaana Deewana in 1995. The film starred Raveena Tandon and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Talking about working with Sippy, Malini had said in 2014, “When my brother Mohan told me that Rameshji wanted to meet me, I thought he wanted to discuss some issue relating to our film industry. And that he wanted me to take it up in the Parliament. So I agreed to meet him. It was only then that I realised that he wanted to meet me for a film.”

Rajkummar had said back then that the makers of film had asked him to gain weight. “The movie will be widely shot in Shimla, and I have been asked to gain weight after having lost 7 kg for [my role in] CityLights. I have a personal trainer, who is working with me to help me achieve the goal,” he had added.

