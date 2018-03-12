Shoojit Sircar’s October: Varun Dhawan shares new poster, announces trailer launch

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is looking forward to introduce his October co-star Banita Sandhu to everyone and is helping her get ready for her journey in Bollywood. The trailer of the film is set to be unveiled on Monday. The actor shared a new poster of the film that features both the lead actors.

Varun wrote along with the new poster of the Shoojit Sircar film, “Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all but baby I can’t help myself. #OctoberTrailer out tomorrow @BanitaSandhu @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @writeonj”

Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all but baby I can’t help myself. #OctoberTrailer out tomorrow @BanitaSandhu @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @writeonj pic.twitter.com/LOpuiyFqnD — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 11, 2018

Varun has been very protective about Banita and has been giving her all kind of tips for the trailer launch on Monday. “Banita is just 20 years old and does not know much about how the media functions here. She doesn’t have a manger so Shoojit dada and I just want to make sure she gets the best and is comfortable cause meeting the massive media and paparazzi can be very overwhelming,” Varun said in a statement.

He had earlier tweeted about the film and wrote, “#October is not a movie about love at first sight. It’s not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates. You want to know what’s it about then watch the trailer in 2 days.”

#October is not a movie about love at first sight. It’s not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates. You want to know what’s it about then watch the trailer in 2 days pic.twitter.com/jglA2ab1J7 — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 10, 2018

Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film celebrates love, nature and the autumn season.

In the film, Varun will be seen playing role of a sweet yet mischievous boy who is trying to get into the hospitality industry. He will be seen as a hotel management student who is working in a five-star hotel as part of the trainee programme. Varun’s profession plays very integral part to his character and environment in the film, which shapes up the events that follow.

The actor shot for his character in a hotel in Delhi where he spent time observing the way all the hotel employees work.

A Rising Sun Films Production, the film is set to release on April 13.

Follow @htshowbiz for more