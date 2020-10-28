Shraddha Kapoor turns naagin for new film trilogy, meme-makers give hilarious warning to Bear Grylls

bollywood

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:47 IST

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen as a naagin, a shape-shifting snake, in a new film trilogy to be directed by award-winning filmmaker Vishal Furia. The three-film series was announced on Wednesday, sparking a hilarious meme-fest on Twitter.

In one of the memes, British adventurer Bear Grylls is seen holding a snake, seemingly about to eat it. The meme warns him that it is not actually a snake but in fact Shraddha. Another meme shows how she is moving on from dancing in the rain to naagin dance. Take a look at some of the funniest ones here:

The naagin trilogy will essentially be a love story made on a lavish scale, blending Indian folklore with heavy VFX. Shraddha expressed her excitement about being a part of the project and said in a statement, “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It’s like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience.”

Director Vishal Furia welcomed Shraddha on board the film and tweeted, “It will be lovely to direct you as ‘Nagin’.. you will totally rock it coz of your belief.. together we’ll create a totally magical ‘Indian’ story of an ‘Indian’ female mythical super-character.. welcome aboard.”

Naagin will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd. The release date is yet to be announced.

Earlier, top stars including Sridevi, Rekha and Vyjayanthimala have played naagins in films. The concept of a shape-shifting snake is popular on the small screen as well, with the show Naagin produced by Ekta Kapoor currently in its fifth season.

Shraddha was seen in two films this year - Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D and Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3. The latter released just days before theatres shut down across the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic and got an early streaming release.

