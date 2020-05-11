e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shruti Haasan on dad Kamal Haasan: ‘He never punished, yelled at me’

Shruti Haasan on dad Kamal Haasan: ‘He never punished, yelled at me’

Shruti Haasan has shared how her father, veteran actor Kamal Haasan never punished her as a child.

bollywood Updated: May 11, 2020 08:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Shruti Hasaan says dad Kamal Haasan would simply let her know that he was disappointed in her.
Shruti Hasaan says dad Kamal Haasan would simply let her know that he was disappointed in her.
         

Actor Shruti Haasan says her father and actor-politician Kamal Haasan has never punished or yelled at her. Shruti was treating her fans with a question-and-answer session, where one user asked the “worst punishment” she has got from her father.

Shruti replied: “My dad never punished, yelled at me. He wasn’t like that. He was always using reason and logic, but I think I once made a mistake and he was like ‘I am so disappointed’.”

 

A second fan asked about Kamal, to which Shruti said: “He’s very well. He’s in Chennai isolating himself and doing well.”

The actor, who is also known for her vocal prowess, said if given a choice between heavy metal and grunge rock, she would choose “heavy metal”. She added: “If I had to listen everyday... yeah... probably... without a doubt actually.”

What’s the first thing you would do when the lockdown ends, one asked. “I would definitely go back to work. I miss working and I will go to work only when it’s safe,” she said.

Also read | Mother’s Day: Amitabh Bachchan pens tribute to ‘world’s most beautiful mother’, says ‘each day is hers’

Talking about her Telugu film Gabbar Singh completing eight years, Shruti said she feels lucky to be a part of such a super hit movie. “It feels so good. I feel really lucky and blessed to have been part of such a big superhit movie... it changed a lot of things for me,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally tops 67,000 with biggest one-day spike of 4,213 cases
India’s Covid-19 tally tops 67,000 with biggest one-day spike of 4,213 cases
PM Modi to discuss lockdown exit plan with CMs at today’s meet
PM Modi to discuss lockdown exit plan with CMs at today’s meet
Number of critical Covid-19 patients has halved across the country, shows data
Number of critical Covid-19 patients has halved across the country, shows data
Live: Rajasthan reports 3,898 Covid-19 cases, 108 deaths
Live: Rajasthan reports 3,898 Covid-19 cases, 108 deaths
Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart
Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart
‘All of India praying’: Leaders wish ex-PM Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
‘All of India praying’: Leaders wish ex-PM Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
A tweet that cost Elon Musk $3 billion and why Tesla may move out of California
A tweet that cost Elon Musk $3 billion and why Tesla may move out of California
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In