Shruti Haasan on getting trolled for her weight: ‘At that point, it really hurts because I knew I had health issues’

Actor Shruti Haasan, who is active in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films, says there was a time when getting trolled on health issues hurt her and that it doesn’t bother her anymore. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, she mentioned how she hadn’t given enough time to herself in the last 10 years and comments by trolls affected her in the past.

She said: “Honestly, I have not been mocked down recently, but there are a lot of people who say ‘oh she is getting married’, ‘she has become fat’, all of this. At that point, it really hurts, because I knew I had health issues. I knew that I have never ever taken enough time in 10 years to take care of myself, and every human being deserves that. I needed some love and silence and self-introspection to really be me.”

She further added how she had been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism but it doesn’t bother her anymore. She was quoted as saying: “I have got a lot of criticism and it doesn’t bother me anymore.”

Shruti hasn’t done a Hindi film since Behen Hogi Teri (2017) and has been busy with some of her Tamil and Telugu films. She has however been busy with her music career and has also done a playback song for Tamannaah Bhatia in the upcoming film, Khamoshi, which also stars Prabhudheva. Speaking about the experience, she said, “I’ve been directed by Prabhudheva sir... I am happy he is a part of the film and what makes it super special is Tamannaah as she is one of my dearest friends. I’m glad to sing in her movie.”

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 13:44 IST