Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan poster: Ayushmann Khurrana runs ahead of brides and grooms

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:20 IST

Makers of Ayushmann Khurrana’s next feature film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, have released a new poster of the film, which also mentions is new release. The poster shows Ayushmann running on a street with several brides and grooms running behind and alongside him.

The project jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, was earlier scheduled to release in March but the makers decided to advance the release to February next year. It will now hit the screens on February 21.

The 2017 sleeper hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, directed by RS Prasanna, dealt with erectile dysfunction and the sequel will revolve around same-sex couple love story. Actor Jeetendra Kumar will play Ayushmann’s love interest in the film. “It’s a complete family film and we want to meet the audience soon. We have now decided to release the film in the month of February, which is also the month of love,” Rai said in a statement.

Director Anurag Basu’s yet-to-be-titled multi-starrer film was to release on February 21 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was locked for March 13. Bhushan Kumar said the release date of both these films have been interchanged.

“We are interchanging both the release dates of our films - Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Anurag Basu’s next. Aanand ji and Anurag both have been very supportive with the change. Both our films are interesting and cater to families across all ages. We are ready to give our audiences a complete adventurous ride with both these films,” Kumar said.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, will also reunite Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao after Badhaai Ho.

Ayushmann is currently basking in the success of Bala, his third consecutive hit this year. The film has collected Rs 72.24 crore in its first week, similar to what his last release, Dream Girl had earned in the first week. Ayushmann also has Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. It is also lined up for release next year.

(With HT inputs)

